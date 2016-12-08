Ontario First Nation lays claim to downtown Ottawa, including Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — An Ontario First Nation is seeking aboriginal title over much of downtown Ottawa, including Parliament Hill.

The claim was filed yesterday in Ontario's Superior Court.

The Algonquin Anishinabe First Nation says they've never ceded control over what they consider their traditional lands.

The claim includes islands in the Ottawa River, as well as a long stretch of shoreline that includes Parliament, the Supreme Court, the National Library and the Canadian War Museum.

The lawsuit seeks recognition that those are aboriginal lands, as well as negotiations with the federal government on "reconciliation" of that title.