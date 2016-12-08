PQ member Martine Ouellet considering run at Bloc Quebecois leadership

QUEBEC — Martine Ouellet, a Parti Quebecois member of the legislature, says she's considering a run at the Bloc Quebecois leadership.

Ouellet said today she has been approached by people in the federal party who asked her to think about seeking the job.

Ouellet finished third behind Alexandre Cloutier and winner Jean-Francois Lisee in the recent PQ leadership campaign.

Her public musings come a day after the interim Bloc leader said he isn't interested in the job on a permanent basis.

Rheal Fortin, who has headed the party since last year's federal election, said his decision to not run is in the best interests of the party, of Quebec and of the sovereigntist movement.

Nobody has yet entered the race, which officially begins next February, but Fortin believes there will be no shortage of candidates.