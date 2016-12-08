Six stories in the news today, Dec. 8

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Dec. 8

———

CANADIAN WOMAN ON BANKNOTE TO BE UNVEILED

The Bank of Canada and the finance minister are set to reveal today which Canadian woman will grace the front of the country's next banknote. The five contenders are activist Viola Desmond, poet Emily Pauline Johnson, engineer Elizabeth (Elsie) MacGill, athlete Fanny (Bobbie) Rosenfeld and suffragette Idola Saint-Jean.

———

PREMIERS TO PUSH TRUDEAU ON HEALTH TRANSFERS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits down with premiers to finalize a long-awaited national plan on climate change tonight, but once those discussions end, they will engage in a heated debate over health-care funding. At issue is whether the Liberals are willing to budge on cutting the annual increase to the Canada Health Transfer from six per cent to three per cent.

———

FEDS TO NAME WINNING BID FOR MILITARY RESCUE PLANE

The federal government will announce a replacement today for the military's ancient search-and-rescue planes. The decision comes 14 years after the Chretien government first launched plans to replace the air force's Buffalo and Hercules aircraft. Industry sources say European aerospace giant Airbus has won the multi-billion-dollar competition with its C-295 design, beating out Italian firm Leonardo.

———

LONG-AWAITED CANADA BORDER BILL ADVANCES IN U.S.

A bill to simplify crossing the Canadian-U.S. border is finally moving ahead in the American Congress, with little time left to get it passed into law. The bill has been approved by Ottawa, but has not been a high priority in the United States. But it has now sailed through the House of Representatives and it's hoped the Senate will make it law before breaking next week for the holidays.

———

URBAN BUSINESS LEADERS PUSH FOR AIRPORT CHANGE

The Canadian Global Cities Council, a coalition of business leaders in the country's largest cities, is pressuring Ottawa to reduce security screening times and cut travelling costs. The group of Canada's eight largest urban chambers of commerce will unveil a series of recommendations this morning on security screening, border entry and visas, and transit connectivity.

———

BOY WITH MYSTERIOUS BROKEN BONES RETURNED TO PARENTS

A northern B-C couple are overjoyed after the Children's Ministry returned their two kids after abuse was ruled out as a cause of their five-year-old son's repeated broken bones. The boy has suffered at least a dozen unexplained broken bones, but B-C Children's Hospital recently confirmed he suffers from a rare genetic disorder.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host an Official Dinner for U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

— Indigenous leaders will call for the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls to include victims of all genders.

— Data today from Statistics Canada will include the new housing price index for October.