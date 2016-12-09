News / Canada

Neighbours want burnt house where five-year-old girl died torn down

Five-year-old Quinn Butt died while staying with her father in Carbonear, Newfoundland. Trent Butt faces charges of first-degree murder and arson.

The charred remains of the home where five-year-old Quinn Butt died on April 24, 2016, is seen in this December 9, 2016, photo. Neighbours say they want the property torn down, but it's not clear who is responsible for it.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The charred remains of the home where five-year-old Quinn Butt died on April 24, 2016, is seen in this December 9, 2016, photo. Neighbours say they want the property torn down, but it's not clear who is responsible for it.

CARBONEAR, N.L. — Neighbours living near a fire-damaged house in southeastern Newfoundland where a five-year-old girl died last April want it torn down.

Quinn Butt died while staying with her father, Trent Butt, who faces charges of first-degree murder and arson.

David Kennedy, a councillor for the Town of Carbonear who lives next door, says the girl's mother also wants the house destroyed.

He says it's not clear who is now responsible for the property.

Kennedy says the girl's mother had not lived in the house for two years while the couple was in the midst of a divorce.

He says neighbours are concerned the property will remain in limbo indefinitely as a painful reminder of what happened there on April 24.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular