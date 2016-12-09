Alberta wildlife officers looking for men who shot deer from road

COLINTON, Alta. — Alberta wildlife officers are asking for help to find at least four men involved in what's believed to be several crimes involving shooting a deer.

Fish and Wildlife released a video of a dirty red pickup truck around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 east of the hamlet of Colinton, about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.

A concerned citizen took the video, which shows a deer being shot by someone in a pickup truck on a road.

The pickup then drives over to where the deer fell and several individuals load the deer quickly into the back and drive away.

Wildlife officials say the men could be facing charges of discharging a gun from a roadway, hunting on private land without permission from the landowners and failing to immediately tag the deer.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or the Athabasca office at 780-675-2419.