Boy, 16, arrested following threat against central Ontario schools

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. — Provincial police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after a threat was made via Twitter on Friday morning involving the Trillium Lakelands District School Board in central Ontario.

As a result, all Trillium Lakelands schools — both elementary and secondary — in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County, and Muskoka were put into a hold and secure.

The board says it received a "significant" generalized threat and put all schools on hold and secure until police could narrow down the location of the threat.

The hold and secure was lifted at the approximately 50 schools after about two hours.

Police say they believe the Gravenhurst, Ont., boy they arrested was responsible for the tweet and say there is no ongoing threat to school safety.