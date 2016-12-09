Five stories in the news today, Dec. 9

Five stories in the news for Friday, Dec. 9

FIRST MINISTERS GATHER IN OTTAWA TODAY

Canada's first ministers meet in Ottawa today, officially to talk about climate change, but a number of issues are poised to end up on the agenda. Some of the premiers want to talk about health care funding and aboriginal issues may also be raised. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will join the first ministers to talk about Canada-US relations as president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take over the White House.

JOE BIDEN URGED TRUDEAU TO DEFEND GLOBAL RULES

U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be a defender of the international "rules of the road" to help shepherd the world through a period of deep uncertainty. Biden delivered that message in a stirring speech at a state dinner in his honour in Ottawa on Thursday night, in which he singled out the fight against climate change as the most important issue of this generation.

GOVERNOR ASKED AGAIN TO SPARE THE LIFE OF CANADIAN ON DEATH ROW

Lawyers for a Canadian on death row in the U.S. are submitting another plea to spare his life. Ronald Smith's lawyers petitioned former Montana governor Brian Schweitzer four years ago, but he chose not to deal with it before finishing his term. His successor, Gov. Steve Bullock, has also not yet dealt with the thorny clemency issue. Smith, originally from Red Deer, Alta., has been on death row since 1983 for fatally shooting two men.

FINAL ARGUMENTS TO BE MADE TODAY IN CHILD NEGLECT CASE:

Final arguments are set for today in the trial of a woman who treated her son with dandelion tea and oil of oregano before he died of a strep infection. Tamara Lovett is accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life and with criminal negligence causing death. The trial has heard that Lovett's seven-year-old son, Ryan Alexander Lovett was treated with holistic medicine rather than life-saving antibiotics.

EX-CABINET MINISTER WARREN ALLMAND DIES AT 84

Warren Allmand, who spent more than 30 years as a Montreal Liberal MP and cabinet minister, has died at the age of 84. He held several portfolios in the Pierre Trudeau cabinet, and as solicitor general, introduced legislation in 1976 to end capital punishment in Canada. Allmand was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in March. His funeral service will be held Monday at Montreal's St. Patrick's Basilica.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Companies reporting quarterly results today include Sears Canada Inc. and Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc.