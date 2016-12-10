Amnesty International campaign takes aim at first Canadian project with Site C

VANCOUVER — An annual Amnesty International human-rights campaign is taking aim at a Canadian project for the first time — the Site C dam.

The massive hydroelectric dam project in northeast British Columbia is one of 10 global issues being targeted by the Write for Rights campaign today.

The campaign involves events held across the world where people write letters petitioning leaders for action on human-rights causes.

Letter-writers are demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoke approvals for the project, which will flood First Nations spiritual, burial and archeological sites.

Craig Benjamin of Amnesty International Canada says it's significant that the project was selected for the campaign along with high-profile causes in the U.S., China and Iran.