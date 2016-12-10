Kingston police arrest man in hit and run death
A
A
Share via Email
KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston have arrested a 53-year-old man in an hit and run accident that led to the death of a pedestrian.
A woman was hit by a car on Thursday and later died in hospital.
Police were able to track down the vehicle involved based on surveillance video and debris at the scene.
Police say the man is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.
He is due to appear in court on Sunday for a bail hearing.