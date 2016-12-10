Quebec inn destroyed by fire; body found in rubble

RIMOUSKI, Que. — A body has been found in the rubble of an old inn that caught fire Friday afternoon near Rimouski, Que.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. in the community of Saint-Gabriel-de-Rimouski, northeast of Quebec City.

Firefighters discovered the body in the early evening.

Police have not yet released the name, age or gender of the victim.

There was also no immediate word on what caused the fire.