Small plane with two aboard crashes in river near Quebec City: TSB

LEVIS, Que. — A small plane with two people aboard crashed in a river south of Quebec City on Saturday afternoon, the Transportation Safety Board said.

Board spokesman Chris Krepski said the two-seater Grumman AA-1 went down near Levis, Que. at around 2 p.m Saturday.

Provincial police Sgt. Christine Coulombe said an unconscious man and woman were removed from the wreckage and taken to hospital but the details of their condition were not being immediately released.

She said it was too early to know what caused the crash.