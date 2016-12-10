Support for Justin Trudeau's Liberals tumbled last month: poll

OTTAWA—After soaring in public approval for more than a year, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals tumbled last month in a new poll that reflects a prime minister and key ministers struggling to balance ambitious electoral promises and the hard realities of governing.

A new Forum Research poll conducted at the beginning of the week shows the Liberals dropped from 51 per cent a month ago to 42 per cent nationally.

Much of the erosion for the federal Liberals appears to have come in B.C. and Ontario, where the Liberals and the Conservatives find themselves nearly tied for support.

In the past month, the Conservatives’ national approval rating under interim leader Rona Ambrose ticked up to 34 per cent from 28. That narrows a recent gap between the Liberals and the Conservatives — who do not yet have a permanent replacement for Stephen Harper — from 23 percentage points to just eight points.

There was no significant change for the New Democratic Party, which stands stalled at 12 per cent, nor for the Greens at 6 or the Bloc Québécois at 5 per cent.

The Liberals would still win a smaller but comfortable 10-seat majority government with those numbers. And regardless of party preference, when those surveyed were asked how good a job they think the three main party leaders are doing, Justin Trudeau has the approval of 51 per cent. More than a year in, he enjoys sky-high approval among Liberal voters and nearly half of NDP voters approve of the job he’s doing as prime minister.

But it is nevertheless a fall to earth politically after a 13-month post-election honeymoon high that had seen partisans of all stripes enthusiastically embrace the young prime minister and his gender-balanced government.

“I think the Trudeaumania, whatever you want to call it, last year that pulled some Tory supporters onto the Liberal bandwagon, that’s probably done now,” said Forum president Lorne Bozinoff.

The poll comes as Trudeau and his ministers have endured a barrage inside and outside the Commons over tone and substance on a range of questions including its approval of two major oil pipelines and how it would handle protests, its dismissal of a parliamentary report urging electoral reform, and its response to the death of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

The poll, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, plumbed public reaction to those issues:

On pipelines:

The poll found 47 per cent agreed with Trudeau’s approvals of an expanded Trans Mountain Edmonton-Burnaby, B.C. pipeline, and of an Alberta-to-Wisconsin pipeline extension known as Line 3, as well as Trudeau’s rejection of the Northern Gateway Alberta-to-northern B.C. coast pipeline project. Another 20 per cent of those surveyed said they didn’t know whether they agreed or disagreed with the decisions, while 33 per cent opposed.

On electoral reform:

The poll found strong support for a referendum and for a change from the current “first-past-the-post” voting system.

The survey shows 64 per cent support the idea of a referendum before changes are made to the way we elect MPs. Opposition to a referendum was just 23 per cent and 14 per cent said they didn’t know. Even a majority of Liberal supporters — 55 per cent — supported a referendum.

The firm surveyed 1,304 randomly selected Canadians by telephone using an interactive voice response poll. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage point, 19 times out of 20.

Where appropriate, results of the survey have been statistically weighted by age, region, and other variables to ensure the sample reflects the actual population according to the latest census data.