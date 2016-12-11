Police investigate after plane crash near Quebec City leaves two dead
A 63-year-old Quebec man and a 21-year-old woman from France died when the two-seater Grumman AA-1 went down in a river near Levis, Que.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LEVIS, Que. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a plane crash south of Quebec City that killed two people.
A 63-year-old Quebec man and a 21-year-old woman from France died when the two-seater Grumman AA-1 went down in a river near Levis, Que at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Provincial and municipal police officers say they will question witnesses near the site today.
They say no hypothesis is excluded, including mechanical problems or pilot illness.
Transportation Safety Board officials have also been sent to the site.