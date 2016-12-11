Police investigate after plane crash near Quebec City leaves two dead

LEVIS, Que. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a plane crash south of Quebec City that killed two people.

A 63-year-old Quebec man and a 21-year-old woman from France died when the two-seater Grumman AA-1 went down in a river near Levis, Que at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Provincial and municipal police officers say they will question witnesses near the site today.

They say no hypothesis is excluded, including mechanical problems or pilot illness.