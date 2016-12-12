A breakdown of the cost of child care in some of Canada's biggest cities
OTTAWA — How much do you pay in child care fees? Below is a breakdown by age group of monthly median child care fees across all spaces — regulated or unregulated, in a centre or a home-based daycare — in some of Canada's biggest cities, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
(Fees in Quebec are set by the province, so the cost in Montreal does not change no matter the age of the child. Manitoba and Prince Edward Island also place caps on fees.)
Infant fees (under 18 months of age)
Toronto $1,649
Markham, Ont. $1,454
Vaughan, Ont. $1,363
Mississauga, Ont. $1,330
Vancouver $1,321
Kitchener $1,320
Richmond, B.C. $1,200
Burnaby, B.C. $1,200
Hamilton $1,150
London $1,128
Calgary $1,102
St. John's $1,085
Surrey $995
Brampton $994
Ottawa $990
Windsor $977
Halifax $902
Saint John $864
Saskatoon $850
Edmonton $835
Regina $785
Charlottetown $738
Winnipeg $651
Montreal $164
Toddler fees (from 18 months to age three)
Toronto $1,375
Vancouver $1,325
Richmond $1,210
Burnaby $1,200
Kitchener $1,140
Markham $1,137
Vaughan $1,130
Mississauga $1,111
Brampton $1,085
London $1,075
Ottawa $1,074
Calgary $1,050
Hamilton $1,020
Surrey $950
St. John's $868
Windsor $846
Edmonton $835
Halifax $820
Saskatoon $750
Saint John $738
Regina $620
Charlottetown $608
Winnipeg $451
Montreal* $164
Preschooler fees (age three to five)
Kitchener $1,031
Calgary $1,010
London $977
Vancouver $950
Hamilton $900
Richmond $875
Burnaby $850
Edmonton $825
Surrey $750
Windsor $749
Saskatoon $695
Regina $570
Winnipeg $451
Brampton $955
Mississauga $986
Vahghan $1,005
Toronto $1,150
Markham $996
Ottawa $990
St. John's $890
Halifax $803
Saint John $681
Charlottetown $586
Montreal* $164
(Source: Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives)