A breakdown of the cost of child care in some of Canada's biggest cities

OTTAWA — How much do you pay in child care fees? Below is a breakdown by age group of monthly median child care fees across all spaces — regulated or unregulated, in a centre or a home-based daycare — in some of Canada's biggest cities, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

(Fees in Quebec are set by the province, so the cost in Montreal does not change no matter the age of the child. Manitoba and Prince Edward Island also place caps on fees.)

Infant fees (under 18 months of age)

Toronto $1,649

Markham, Ont. $1,454

Vaughan, Ont. $1,363

Mississauga, Ont. $1,330

Vancouver $1,321

Kitchener $1,320

Richmond, B.C. $1,200

Burnaby, B.C. $1,200

Hamilton $1,150

London $1,128

Calgary $1,102

St. John's $1,085

Surrey $995

Brampton $994

Ottawa $990

Windsor $977

Halifax $902

Saint John $864

Saskatoon $850

Edmonton $835

Regina $785

Charlottetown $738

Winnipeg $651

Montreal $164

Toddler fees (from 18 months to age three)

Toronto $1,375

Vancouver $1,325

Richmond $1,210

Burnaby $1,200

Kitchener $1,140

Markham $1,137

Vaughan $1,130

Mississauga $1,111

Brampton $1,085

London $1,075

Ottawa $1,074

Calgary $1,050

Hamilton $1,020

Surrey $950

St. John's $868

Windsor $846

Edmonton $835

Halifax $820

Saskatoon $750

Saint John $738

Regina $620

Charlottetown $608

Winnipeg $451

Montreal* $164

Preschooler fees (age three to five)

Kitchener $1,031

Calgary $1,010

London $977

Vancouver $950

Hamilton $900

Richmond $875

Burnaby $850

Edmonton $825

Surrey $750

Windsor $749

Saskatoon $695

Regina $570

Winnipeg $451

Brampton $955

Mississauga $986

Vahghan $1,005

Toronto $1,150

Markham $996

Ottawa $990

St. John's $890

Halifax $803

Saint John $681

Charlottetown $586

Montreal* $164