Deaths of two Canadians in the Philippines a low point of last year: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deaths of two Canadian hostages in the Philippines was a low point for him in the last year.

The militant group Abu Sayyaf killed Robert Hall and John Ridsdel after a ransom deadline lapsed.

Trudeau says the situation was personally difficult because he had the responsibility of directing and articulating Canada's position as well as the opportunity to speak with the families of the two men killed.

Canada maintains it does not pay ransom to terrorists.

Trudeau says Canadians understand any other position would provide a source of "significant funds" to violent terrorists intent on causing harm.