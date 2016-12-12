Firefighters discover body after house fire in southwestern Ontario
PALMERSTON, Ont. — Firefighters have discovered a body in the rubble of a house fire in Palmerston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say firefighters were called to the blaze at about 2:45 p.m. Monday and the body was found during a search of the residence.
There was no immediate information on the victim's age or gender.
Police say the home sustained significant damage but there was no word on the cause of the fire.