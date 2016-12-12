Four stories in the news today, Dec. 12

Four stories in the news for Monday, Dec. 12

NEW STUDY SAYS DAYCARE COSTS FAR OUTPACING INFLATION

The cost of child care fees in some of Canada's major cities has skyrocketed over the past three years — rising more than twice as fast as the rate of inflation. That is the sobering conclusion of a study being released today by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. It says monthly fees for full time child care have, on average, risen more than eight per cent across Canada, with the annual per child cost now as much as $12,000 in some cities.

FEDS EXPECTED TO TRY TO ADDRESS DRUG OVERDOSES

The federal government is expected to announce measures today to try to come to grips with increasing drug overdose deaths, including clearing the way for more supervised drug injection sites to open. Health Minister Jane Philpott is due to make an announcement outside the House of Commons. Federal laws currently allow sites to operate only in exceptional circumstances and there are only two such sites in Canada — both in Vancouver.

BUDGET WATCHDOG TO VENTURE INTO HORNETS NEST

The Parliamentary budget watchdog is looking into the Trudeau government's plan to purchase 18 F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets. The government announced last month it intended to buy the planes as a stop-gap until a competition was held to find a long-term replacement for the air force's aging CF-18s. The government has yet to put a pricetag on the Super Hornet purchase, but parliamentary budget officer Jean-Denis Frechette is asking defence officials to cough up cost estimates, data and analysis.

SENTENCING HEARING STARTS TODAY FOR CONVICTED MURDERER

Sentencing arguments will be held today for the Alberta man convicted of killing two seniors who vanished on a camping trip more than six years ago. An Edmonton judge found Travis Vader guilty in September of second-degree murder in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann. But superior court judge Denny Thomas admitted he made a mistake by using an outdated section of the Criminal Code in his reasoning. Thomas refused a defence request for a mistrial and substituted manslaughter for the flawed murder verdict.