TSX declines amid soaring oil prices; crude rises to highest level in 2016

TORONTO — Oil prices soared to their highest level in nearly a year and a half, amid optimism from a weekend deal by non-OPEC members to cut production.

The January crude oil contract gained $1.33 to settle at US$52.83 a barrel, a record price for this year.

Russia and 10 other oil-producing nations have agreed to scale back output for six months beginning in January. OPEC members also recently agreed to a cut.

The Canadian dollar, which often trades in tandem with crude, gained 0.27 of a cent at 76.14 cents US.

But the spike in oil wasn't enough to lift Canada's largest stock market. The S&P/TSX composite index fell 24.50 points at 15,287.70, weighed by losses from the industrials sector.

In other commodities, January natural gas contracts dropped 24 cents at $3.51 per mmBTU, February gold contracts gained $3.90 at US$1,165.80 an ounce and March copper contracts fell three cents at US$2.62 a pound.