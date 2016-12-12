PM admits he's lobbied at Liberal fundraisers but says no impact on decisions
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau admits he gets lobbied on government business when he's the featured draw at Liberal party fundraisers.
The prime minister says wherever he goes, he's approached by people who want to talk about issues that matter to them.
But he says he doesn't let anything donors say to him influence government decisions.
Trudeau says decisions are based strictly on what's right for Canada.
Trudeau has been under fire for weeks over so-called cash-for-access fundraising events that feature him or one of his ministers.
He insists federal political donations are subject to the most stringent rules in the country and the Liberal party follows all the rules.