Alan Thicke dead at 69

Canadian TV personality Alan Thicke has died. He was 69.

Carleen Donovan, a publicist for Thicke’s son, singer Robin Thicke, says the actor died from a heart attack on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

He suffered the heart attack while he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter, entertainment website TMZ reported.

Thicke was most famous for his role as Jason Seaver, the father from 80s sitcom Growing Pains, placing him among the most beloved television dads of all time.

He played a psychiatrist raising his children along with his wife, played by Joanna Kerns. Seaver’s oldest son, Mike, played by Kirk Cameron, was a constant source of trouble for the family.

His role as Seaver “was typecasting,” Thicke joked recently on CBC Radio’s q. “I’m perfect in real life, of course.”

Although it’s been decades since that gig, Thicke had been recently back on the screen as part of the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

Born in Kirkland Lake, Ont., Thicke wore many hats during his career, from hosting talk shows and writing for TV series and specials for comedians such as Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby, to composing the theme songs to The Wheel of Fortune, The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

He was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2013.

That same year, his son pop-singing Robin Thicke sparked controversy with his smash hit “Blurred Lines.” The song, produced in collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Atlanta rapper T.I., features explicit lyrics than many critics said encouraged rape culture.

In an interview with the Star, the elder Thicke defended his son’s music.

“I think that there are blurred lines within the ‘Blurred Lines,’ ” Thick said.

“I think in (Robin’s) own parts of the song . . . is kind of female empowerment when you look at it. It’s not so much ‘we know you want it’ . . . it’s ‘we hope you want it.’ It’s still a guy waiting for permission, saying ‘I’m not your maker.’ Nobody grabs anybody,” Thicke said.

According to Twitter, Thicke-the-elder’s account was active until at least 5 p.m. eastern time.

“Season 2 Fuller House looking good. I even like the ones I’m not in!” the actor Tweeted.

Along with Robin, Thicke leaves behind his wife, Tanya, and sons, Brennan and Carter.