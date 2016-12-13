Fender-bender complaint leads police to massive weapons arsenal near Montreal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONGUEUIL, Que. — A fender-bender has resulted in a spectacular weapons seizure at a home south of Montreal.
Longueuil police say a criminal complaint resulting from the accident last week led authorities to a cache of more than 50 weapons in a residence.
While the majority were legally registered handguns and long guns, others were prohibited, including military-grade automatic weapons, silencers, a throwing star and seven switchblades.
Police believe the accused, Hugo Bernard, is first and foremost a collector — the weapons were properly stored and investigators don't believe he presented a danger to citizens.
Bernard, 43, faces charges of mischief and uttering threats in connection with the accident as well as 19 other charges related to the weapons possession.
He remains detained pending a bail hearing.