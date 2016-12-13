Fender-bender complaint leads police to massive weapons arsenal near Montreal

LONGUEUIL, Que. — A fender-bender has resulted in a spectacular weapons seizure at a home south of Montreal.

Longueuil police say a criminal complaint resulting from the accident last week led authorities to a cache of more than 50 weapons in a residence.

While the majority were legally registered handguns and long guns, others were prohibited, including military-grade automatic weapons, silencers, a throwing star and seven switchblades.

Police believe the accused, Hugo Bernard, is first and foremost a collector — the weapons were properly stored and investigators don't believe he presented a danger to citizens.

Bernard, 43, faces charges of mischief and uttering threats in connection with the accident as well as 19 other charges related to the weapons possession.