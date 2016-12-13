Four stories in the news today, Dec. 13

Four stories in the news for Tuesday, Dec. 13

FEDS OPEN DOOR TO MORE SUPERVISED INJECTION SITES

Health Minister Jane Philpott has unveiled a plan to open more supervised injection sites in Canada. A number of applications for sites are currently under review. Philpott calls the current fentanyl crisis a national issue and swift action is needed to save lives. Her legislation would, if passed, eliminate 26 strict requirements for new "consumption" sites put in place by the previous Conservative government.

PM TRUDEAU ADMITS HE GETS LOBBIED BY DONORS

Justin Trudeau admits he gets lobbied on government business when he's the featured draw at Liberal party fundraisers. But the prime minister insisted he doesn't let donors influence him on government decisions. Nevertheless, Trudeau's admission only added fuel to a firestorm over so-called cash-for-access fundraisers, where donors pay up to $1,500 to the party to attend events featuring Trudeau or one of his ministers.

PBO, NATIONAL DEFENCE BATTLING OVER WARSHIPS

National Defence and Parliament's budget watchdog have been battling over access to key information about a multi-billion-dollar plan to buy the navy new warships. The department says it remains committed to transparency, but the information requested by parliamentary budget officer Jean-Denis Frechette is "very sensitive" and outside his mandate. Frechette alleges there is a culture of secrecy within National Defence.

SITE C DAM FORCES B.C. FAMILY TO MOVE

The home of a B.C. family staunchly opposed to the Site C dam will be seized by to make way for the controversial hydroelectric project, says BC Hydro's president and CEO. Jessica McDonald says Ken and Arlene Boon must be out of their home by May 31 to allow highway work linked to the $8.8-billion megaproject to start early next year. But McDonald says the family will be allowed to keep farming their land for two more years before they must leave.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Sentencing hearing continues in Calgary for Travis Vader, convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of missing seniors Lyle and Marie McCann.

— Final arguments will be heard in St. John's a lawsuit regarding compensate for former Mount Cashel Orphanage residents.

— A report from the Task Force on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation will be released today.

— Amnesty International Canada will hold a news conference in Ottawa to issue a human rights "report card."