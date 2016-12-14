B.C. man nets fine for trying to smuggle baby lizards across border

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Border officials say a man from Abbotsford, B.C., has been fined after he tried to smuggle six baby lizards into Canada in his shirt.

Canada Border Services Agency says in a release that Gregory Anderson was trying to cross from Sumas, Wash., into Abbotsford last October when officers found the reptiles in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

They say Anderson failed to declare the animals during an exam.

The "Uromastyx Ornate" or "ornate mastigure" lizards are protected under an international agreement on engandered species.

CBSA says Anderson has pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements and one court of importing an animal without a permit.