One dead and three people unaccounted for in Port Colborne, Ont., house fire

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. — One person is dead and three people were unaccounted for early Wednesday following a house fire in Port Colborne, Ont.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey home in the Lake Erie community south of Welland (on Nickel St.) at about 1:20 a.m.

Niagara Regional police Const. Phil Gavin said firefighters were able to remove the victim from the house when they arrived, but could not save the person's life.

"When fire arrived, they were able to make some entry and remove someone from the residence. That person was pronounced dead at the scene."

Gavin said the age and gender of the victim would not be released until next of kin are notified.

There was no immediate information about the three people unaccounted for and Gavin said the victim and the missing may be from the same family.

"That is part of the investigation ... we fear that could be the case," he told television station CP24.

The fire caused heavy structural damage and Gavin said it was not yet safe to enter the house.

"Being able to get in and identify and locate everyone is still at this point a bit challenging."