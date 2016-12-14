Residents unaccounted for after fire at First Nation near London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say the residents of a home engulfed in flames on a southern Ontario First Nation remain unaccounted for.

Emergency crews were called to the home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames, southwest of London, at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police, however, have not yet indicated how many people are unaccounted for, nor have they released any information on their ages of genders.

There was also no immediate information on what caused the blaze. The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate.

This house fire follows a similar blaze in the southern Ontario community of Port Colborne early Wednesday in which four family members perished.