After 25 years, retiree has no plans to retire Garbage Truck Santa

WHITEHORSE — Wayne Henderson says his Garbage Truck Santa character was inspired by a little boy when it began 25 years ago in Whitehorse.

Since then, Henderson has become a local legend at Christmas, driving around in an older truck with more than 2,500 lights on the box.

When he was working full time, the little boy used to wait for him to arrive with his garbage truck every Thursday and his mother took photos, which led to the idea.

Henderson says Garbage Truck Santa gives away about 3,000 candy canes to kids and students throughout the holidays, making stops at day care centres, schools, seniors' homes and offices.