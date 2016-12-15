Several Ontario First Nation residents still missing following house fire

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say investigators are on the site of a house fire on a First Nation where several people remain accounted for, but they haven't entered the home because the structure is unstable.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says the home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames, southwest of London, was engulfed in flames around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Leon says the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Police won't say how many people remain unaccounted for, deferring to the local band council, which is expected to release more information Thursday afternoon.

Oneida Chief Randall Phillips said the First Nation is "dealing with a lot," but wouldn't elaborate.

The fire came hours after a deadly blaze killed four family members in the southern Ontario community of Port Colborne.