Free flow for fish, surfers with new bridge over restored Petitcodiac River

MONCTON, N.B. — For nearly 50 years the flow of New Brunswick's Petitcodiac River has been choked by a causeway — blocking a habitat for fish to spawn, and stifling the famous tidal bore — but that's about to change.

The provincial and federal governments have announced a $61.6 million project to remove a 250-metre section of the causeway and replace it with a four-lane bridge connecting Moncton and Riverview.

Daniel LeBlanc, the original Petitcodiac Riverkeeper, says it's an historic announcement that will allow the river to restore itself in the years ahead.

Green Leader David Coon says it's probably the third river that has been restored in North America, and the first of any significant size in Canada.

Surfers from around the world have been riding the tidal bore on the Petitcodiac River since gates in the causeway were opened in 2010.

The Petitcodiac is also known for its chocolate-brown colour that results from sediment stirred up by the tides.