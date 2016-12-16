Investigation, cleanup underway after riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A riot at a federal prison in Saskatchewan is over, but the union representing correctional officers says it will take a lot more time to clean up the mess and investigate the violence that left one inmate dead.

Fires were set, windows smashed and heat registers pulled off the walls when 185 prisoners rioted Wednesday at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

James Bloomfield, a spokesman for the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says the union, RCMP and Correctional Service Canada are all investigating what happened.

Bloomfield says it will take time to interview people, assess the damage and look at whether inmates have to be moved.

He says there are rumours that the melee started with inmate kitchen workers and talk around portion sizes, but nothing has been confirmed.