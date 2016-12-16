Quebec coroner says man who killed Forces soldier in 2014 wanted more victims

MONTREAL — A coroner says a Quebec man who killed a Canadian Forces warrant officer in 2014 wanted more victims.

Patrice Vincent, 53, was killed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu when Martin Couture-Rouleau plowed into him and a fellow soldier, who survived.

Couture-Rouleau had known jihadist sympathies.

Coroner Andre Dandavino's report contains excerpts from a conversation Couture-Rouleau had with a 911 operator just minutes after Vincent's death.

The report says Couture-Rouleau called 911 and said he was not going to surrender because he might run into another soldier and that he would kill him.