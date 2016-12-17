CN works to clear Alberta derailment where 17 grain cars left the tracks

FAWCETT, Alta. — CN crews are working to clear a derailment in northern Alberta where more than a dozen rail cars hauling grain left the tracks.

The railway says 17 cars derailed Saturday morning in Fawcett, about 100 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning it was aware of the situation and was gathering information.

CN said crews would be on scene throughout the day Saturday to remove the derailed cars and repair the tracks.