How Canadian Christmas trees end up all over the world

In 2007, a broker from the former Soviet Union flew to British Columbia and gave Arthur Loewen, a farmer in Chilliwack, a wad of cash.

Loewen was a bit skeptical of “Roman” — he never gave a last name — who wanted to buy his product and export it to Azerbaijan, the post-Soviet country wedged between Russia and Iran.

But Roman had flown from Toronto to hand-deliver his payment. And surprisingly, he had the necessary permits — documents Loewen had been told were impossible to get.

“I looked him in the eyes and said, ‘This isn’t supposed to happen. How did you make it happen?’” Loewen recalls.

“He said, ‘KGB.’ The conversation basically ended there.”

It was all very strange, especially since Loewen is in the business of selling Christmas trees. At his Chilliwack farm, Pine Meadows, the retired math teacher is more accustomed to dealing with local retailers and Christmas-spirited families searching for the perfect tree. His website promises free hot chocolate and candy canes.

But nowadays, Christmas tree shoppers are also coming from far-flung places. In Canada’s $78.4 million Christmas tree industry — described by one Nova Scotia grower as “cutthroat” — farms are shrinking, fake trees from China are booming, and farmers are increasingly looking oversees to boost their bottom line.

Last year, Canada exported 1.7 million Christmas trees to 19 countries, altogether worth $41.4 million — up from $32.5 million in 2014 and $28 million in 2013, according to analyst Ian Tobman with Export Development Canada.

While the vast majority of exports wind up in American homes, Canadian Christmas trees are also popping up everywhere from Panama to the United Arab Emirates. Last year, about a dozen trees were sent more than 13,000 kilometres to a hotel chain in Thailand. In Bermuda, fistfights have broken out over the last few Christmas trees out of the shipping container.

And even Russia last year spent nearly $30,000 buying Christmas trees from Canada, importing just over 700 trees from somewhere in Ontario, according to Statistics Canada.

For farmers staking their hopes in the global Christmas market, this brave new world brings fresh opportunities — and fresh headaches. Forget about bugs and bad weather; nowadays, Christmas tree farmers also have to worry about import regulations in Thailand or the occasional military coup disrupting supply lines.

“When I tell people, ‘Oh, I grow Christmas trees,’ they all laugh at me,” said Gerald Couture, who estimates that exports now make up 90 per cent of his Christmas tree business, Quebec Balsams.

“They always picture Elmer Fudd with his big fur helmet with the ears hanging down, the checkered jacket. But it’s a very different business now.”

Couture’s biggest global customer is Panama, which buys more Christmas trees from Canada than any other country outside the United States. The made-in-Canada label has cachet in the Central American country and buyers like the fresh piney smell of Canada’s balsam firs, he said.

“We sell the snow, the freshness, the space, the cold,” he said.

But taking the leap into the global market is risky — and costly. To secure the Panama contract, Couture had to fly two inspectors to his farms in Quebec and Nova Scotia, costing him up to $50,000 for all of the trips, paperwork and fees.

A major concern for importing countries is that Christmas trees could ferry new insects or diseases past their borders, Couture said.

“In Bermuda, there’s a zero tolerance for an insect called pine needle scale,” he said. “If they find one, they burn the trees right there.”

Closing an international deal also takes perseverance and a bit of glad-handing, which some farmers might rather avoid. In Nova Scotia, Murray Crouse with the Lunenburg Balsam Fir Co-op spent two years locking down a contract with the United Arab Emirates, even meeting with their foreign ambassador.

And not every country becomes a repeat customer. A few years ago, Chinese importers were determined to get Canadian balsam firs into Hong Kong, even sending a team of representatives to Simcoe County to inspect Drysdale’s Tree Farm just outside of Barrie.

Handshakes were made and owner Doug Drysdale put 1,200 trees on a truck to Toronto, where they were driven to New York, placed on a container ship in New Jersey, floated down the Panama Canal and — finally — sent across the Pacific Ocean to Hong Kong.

But because the freighter was stacked with thousands of containers, it took several days to unload them all. Drysdale shipped his trees out at the end of October; they weren’t unloaded in Hong Kong until Dec. 4.

This gave retailers only three weeks before Christmas to sell 1,200 trees. The contract wasn’t renewed.

“The freight to Hong Kong is more than the trees are worth in the container,” Drysdale said. “They made a little bit of money, it was a good trial run, but it logistically became too difficult.”

Christmas tree farmers now in the export game all say the same thing: when they planted their first seedlings way back when, they never imagined their trees would be crisscrossing the world some day. Many have been doing this work for decades, often taking over the family business, but the hiccups in their operations now come in new and exotic flavours.

One Nova Scotia farmer only sold to Russia once, turned off by the many unexpected “fees” — better described as bribes — that were required along the way. A few years ago, a retailer in the Caribbean cancelled his order with Quebec Balsam’s because his store was swept away by a hurricane.

For Crouse in Lunenburg, he once briefly discontinued his contract with the UAE after one of his shipments was ruined by workers who dumped the fir trees outdoors in the 95 C heat (they’re supposed to be stored in 4 C refrigerated containers).

“You can fry an egg on the pavement over there!” Crouse exclaimed. “You wouldn’t take a polar bear and put them out into the Sahara. It’s just not going to survive.”

For Couture, his family’s company has been shipping to Venezuela for the past five decades but every year seems to present a new challenge. “It’s always been a tough market,” he said. “We’ve had containers that were left on the dock because it was a coup in Venezuela and they just let the trees rot until January.”

This year, Couture didn’t expect to sell any trees to Venezuela. After all, the country is in the throes of a major economic crisis, struggling to import even basic goods.

But surprisingly — and perhaps scandalously, from the perspective of regular Venezuelans — the order still came. Today, Venezuela may be short on toilet paper, food and basic medicines, but the country does have 6,000 of Couture’s fresh-cut fir trees.

Crouse says the Christmas tree industry has always been “cutthroat” but he sees a future in exports, which he thinks will only continue to grow. In Halifax, the world’s only Christmas tree research centre is trying to bioengineer fir trees with better needle retention — and thus more suited to international travel.

This year’s Christmas season is coming to a close, but Canadian tree farmers are already working on cracking open new markets for next year, with some setting their sights on Peru, Colombia or even Iceland.

As for Azerbaijan, Loewen never did ship there again. The broker ordered a second batch of Christmas trees but eventually went cold, no longer responding to Loewen’s emails and phone calls.

Before losing contact, Loewen did ask him about how his trees were doing in Azerbaijan. He eventually heard from contacts in Azerbaijan that the firs were planted at the president’s palace.