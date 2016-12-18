Atlantic Canada sees a mix of wintry weather as temperatures swing

HALIFAX — Atlantic Canada is weathering downpours, freezing rain, snowfall and forceful winds as a low pressure system makes its way across the East Coast.

Cindy Vallis of Environment Canada said warm air is passing over the region but temperatures were expected to drop by Sunday evening.

The meteorologist said Maritimers can expect to a wintry mix of precipitation as the frozen water melts and freezes again with the thermal swing.

Nova Scotia Power says electricity has been restored to parts of the province after power outages that at times affected thousands Sunday afternoon.

The province's transportation department has cancelled certain ferries crossings, and some roads have been closed due to flooding conditions and washouts.

Environment Canada says showers will taper off by Sunday evening, followed by a freeze-up that could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

The agency issued bulletins for winter storms, snowfall, heavy rains and gusty winds across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada urged drivers across the province to be on alert for quickly changing travel conditions like poor visibilities in fog or blowing snow and water pooling on the roads.

The forecaster warned of a bout of freezing rain in parts of New Brunswick but the alerts were lifted early Sunday evening.

New Brunswick Power reported that approximately 5,200 customers in the Oromocto area were affected by power outages earlier in the day due to repairs to a transmission structure.

Officials restricted certain vehicles from crossing the Confederation Bridge between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island because of high winds.