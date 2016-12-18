Federal government reaches tentative contract with public sector union

OTTAWA — The federal government has reached a tentative contract with a public sector union in a deal that involves 68,000 public servants.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it includes a pay hike of 5.5 per cent over the four years of the collective agreement, plus a $650 signing bonus.

It also includes what the union describes as significant breakthroughs on sick leave and adjustments to the work force.

The workers covered by this deal include administration and support staff and communications employees.

The union members will vote on whether to accept the agreement sometime next year.

The union must still negotiate contracts for roughly another 30,000 of its members.