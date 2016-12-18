Ottawa police arrest man, 29, in deaths of his two sisters
Police say 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two sisters.
Ottawa police have charged a man with murder after his two sisters were found fatally stabbed.
They say 29-year-old Nasiba A-Noor and 32-year-old Asma A-Noor were found dead in an Ottawa home Friday at about 9 p.m.
Both women died of stab wounds.
Det. Kevin Jacobs, the lead investigator on the case, says the women's brother has been charged.
They say 29-year-old Musab A-Noor is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
Jacobs says police are still investigating, trying to determine the man's motive.
He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.