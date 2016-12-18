New head lice school policies have some parents itching

It's a problem that bugs just about every family with school-age kids at some point.

Pediculosis, a.k.a. head lice, is icky, uncomfortable and hard to prevent. But it's not serious or a cause of disease.

And these days, lice-infested youngsters are, mostly, allowed to be in school – a policy that would have been unthinkable in their parents' day.

Tara Auger of Belleville, Ont., was so infuriated when her six-year-old daughter came home from school with head lice that she paid a visit to her local school board office and health unit this month, child in tow, to make a point.

“The school board was not excited to see me today as I brought my daughter with active head lice into the building and allowed her to rub her head onto their chairs and couches. It shouldn't bother them ... since they are allowing kids to pass it around at schools on a daily basis,” she wrote in a Facebook post that was shared more than 650 times. “If they aren't going to force these kids to stay home then there is no motivation for some to treat their kids.”

School boards around the country have been bringing their head lice procedures into line with the Canadian Pediatric Society's recommendations, which say there's no rational reason to exclude children with nits or live lice from school or day care.

According to Dr. Carl Cummings, an author of the CPS lice guidelines, kids found to have live lice don't need to be picked up from school or day care immediately. They can be sent home at the final bell with a note asking the parents to use an over-the-counter treatment to kill the pesky critters, and return to school the next day. A second treatment is recommended in a week or two, just in case some eggs survived.

But some parents are itching to reinstate a traditional, aggressive, and now largely abandoned, “no-nit” rule instead. (The Toronto District School Board is a major exception. It still has a “no-nit” policy, though it's under review).

Auger started a Change.org petition to bring federal Health Minister Jane Philpott's attention to the issue. It has over 500 signatures. A similar one, started by someone else and addressed to Ontario education minister Liz Sandals, has more than 1,500. Facebook groups for parents lamenting the new, liberal approach to lice abound.

The main grouse about the louse: It's unfair to diligent parents that kids with untreated lice are allowed to be in the classroom, constantly re-infecting everyone around them.

Until recently, parents were required to comb out every last louse and egg (nit) before their child was allowed back at school. They were advised to wage war on lice at home: vacuum rugs and furniture, wash the whole family's clothes and bedding in hot water, and seal stuffed animals and other items in garbage bags for weeks to “smother” lice.

Auger said she missed several days of work and kept her daughter home while she went on an anti-lice tear, spending 10 hours in four days combing out nits (“It's basically torture”) and cleaning her house top to bottom. The cost, including the treatments, the nit comb, dozens of loads of laundry and lost wages: about $500.

Dr. Cummings said going to such lengths to battle lice is – pun intended – “overkill.”

No-nit policies were “creating an atmosphere of worry over something that is annoying, itchy and pretty gross, but in no way endangers anybody's actual health,” he said.

Cummings said nits alone, especially if they're not very close to the scalp, don't indicate a current case of head lice. They can stay "superglued" to hair for months.

He said the vast majority of kids get head lice by directly touching their head to another child's. No cleaning spree needed: Just wash, as a precaution, items that directly touch the head, like pillowcases, hats, and brushes.

But personally, Cummings admitted he'd be pretty “appalled” if parents neglect to treat head lice they've been notified about.

Yet it happens, says one Ontario kindergarten teacher, who didn't want to be named.

“Last year our school had one ... family (where) the parents just gave up on it.”

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario takes no position on the issue, except that teachers' shouldn't be required to do lice checks, a spokesperson told Metro.

The kindergarten teacher favours a middle-ground policy: No-nits is too extreme, but “If there's live lice, the child should be home. Then it's a burden on everybody.”

Like many teachers and parents, he doubts the experts' position that most lice spread by direct contact, and that nits alone aren't an infestation.

“I don’t have any research base on that,” he said. “It's sheer experience.”

His school doesn't require kids to be lice-free or provide proof of treatment, but does send them home with a free bottle of medicated shampoo if necessary.