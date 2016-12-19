Blanket of wet snow creates commuter woes across Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER — An early morning snowfall paralyzed the commute around Greater Vancouver today.

Snow that fell Sunday was expected to shift to rain overnight, but instead the region was surprised by a soggy white blanket at least five centimetres deep, although the Environment Canada website was calling for rain by midday.

Downed branches cut power to more than 28,000 BC Hydro customers from Vancouver east to Mission and as far north as Pemberton.

Transit officials say buses were challenged by impassable roads, while snow on the SkyTrain tracks triggered alarms, slowing down the system.

Crews maintaining the Port Mann Bridge over the Fraser River, east of Vancouver, warn temporary closures might be required as teams worked to keep bridge cables free of ice that could fall on passing vehicles.