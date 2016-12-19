Mounties say 3 dead in home west of Edmonton; no suspects being sought

SPRUCE GROVE, Alta. — Mounties are investigating the deaths of three people in a home west of Edmonton.

RCMP got a 911 call to a home in Spruce Grove, about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Monday morning.

They said no suspects are being sought in the deaths.

"At no time do we believe any of our neighbours or residents in the area were at risk at all," said Cpl. Kim Mueller. "We're not looking for anyone in relation to this incident at this time."

Police officers could be seen removing guns from the home and one officer told CTV News they were being taken in as evidence, but wouldn't confirm whether they had anything to do with the incident.

Mounties are not releasing any information about the identities of those found but said more may be released after autopsies have been done on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours told CTV the occupants moved into the neighbourhood during the summer.

"Mostly I saw a couple of guys most of the time," said Greg Hurley. "I never saw any women around there."

"They had a boy, and they had a dog," said Melanie Balfour, who knew one of the occupants of the home, a man in his 30s. "He was super friendly when they first moved in."

She said it is usually a quiet neighbourhood, though there have been thefts recently.

"But I don't expect that," she said of the killings. "It's a horrible thing to happen — it doesn't matter if it's Christmas or not."