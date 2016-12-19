RCMP in Nunavut shot man who had firearm, man in critical condition

GJOA HAVEN , Nunavut — A 21-year-old man has been shot by RCMP in Nunavut.

RCMP in Gjoa Haven say they got a call Monday afternoon about a man walking around the community with a rifle.

Two officers found the man and told him to put the firearm down.

Mounties say the man did not comply and one of the officers shot the man.

The man was in critical condition and was to be medevaced out for further treatment.

Police recovered the firearm.

"These types of calls are notoriously unpredictable and have traditionally been challenging to manage," the RCMP said in a news release.

"Events like these are difficult no matter where you are in Canada but are even more difficult in our smaller and tight-knit community such as Gjoa Haven. Our thoughts are with all those involved during this difficult time."