Wind warning in parts of Alberta as powerful gusts topple some trucks in south

CLARESHOLM, Alta. — High winds are creating traffic havoc on some highways in southern Alberta with reports of big semi trucks being toppled.

Semi rollovers were reported Monday in the Claresholm and Nobleford areas south of Calgary and south of Airdrie.

RCMP in Raymond were advising against travel due to the strong gusts of wind.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for about half of the province.

Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 100 km/h are possible in some areas.