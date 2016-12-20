Alberta man found dead in home with two sons a doting father: relative

SPRUCE GROVE, Alta. — A relative says an Alberta man found dead with his two sons in an apparent murder-suicide was a kind and doting father.

Delores MacDougall says her nephew Corry MacDougall loved his boys Radek, 11, and Ryder, 13, and was always driving them around for hockey.

She says the family may never know what happened.

RCMP say three bodies were discovered in a home in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, early Monday.

The boys' stepfather, Brent Stark, told local media that he and his wife made the discovery when they arrived to pick up the children.