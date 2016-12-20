Animal, possibly a small dog, found beheaded and skinned in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., and the local humane society are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

They say an animal — believed to be a small dog — was found late last week in a parking lot.

Humane society executive director Judy Foster says the animal had been beheaded, skinned and the blood drained from its body.

Foster says there are puncture wounds in the body as well.

She says a necropsy is scheduled to hopefully find out more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.