Edmonton bus driver charged with failing to yield in death of girl, 13

EDMONTON — Police have charged an Edmonton Transit bus driver following the death of a 13-year-old girl who was struck while crossing a street at night in a marked crosswalk.

Mariama Sillah died on Nov. 26 of her injuries after she was hit and dragged a distance by the bus.

Police say Judith Jackson, who is 62, is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk under Alberta's Traffic Safety Act.

Investigators have said the bus was turning left at around 7:40 p.m. when she was hit.