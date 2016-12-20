London, Ont., police charge 4 men in weekend assault.

LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., have charged four men with assault causing bodily harm as part of an investigation into a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police say officers answered a disturbance call at the Imperio Banquet Hall just after midnight and found 26-year-old Chad Robinson unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The Guelph, Ont., man later died in hospital.

Police say during their investigation, four London men in their mid 20s were charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an alleged assault on another person who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The four accused — Miguel Chacon-Perez, Irvin Aparicio Chicas, Samuel Aparicio and Octavio Merino — were remanded into custody.