Ontario man charged with posting explicit photos online after argument with his girlfriend

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A 28-year-old man is accused of posting explicit photographs of his girlfriend to social media after the couple had an argument.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the man and the woman in her 20s were involved in an on-again-off-again domestic relationship.

They say that following a verbal dispute on Monday night a collage of intimate photos of the woman was distributed, without her consent, via text messages and on social media.

Investigators say the man was arrested early Tuesday and charged with distribute intimate image without consent.