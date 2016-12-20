Man shot by RCMP in Nunavut dies in hospital; police say he had firearm

GJOA HAVEN , Nunavut — A 21-year-old man has died after being shot by RCMP in Nunavut.

RCMP in Gjoa Haven say they got a call Monday afternoon about a suicidal man with a firearm who went to the airport.

They then got a call about the man walking around the community with a rifle.

Police say they got information that the individual may have been in a conflict with another person and was attempting to prevent that person from leaving the community.

Two officers found the man and told him to put the firearm down, but say the man didn't comply, and one of the officers shot the man.

Mounties say Charles Qirngnirq died from his injuries around 6 p.m.

The Ottawa Police Service will conduct an investigation of what happened and the police actions.