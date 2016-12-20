Man who rammed vehicles in hospital lot suffers from PTSD: Report

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Relatives of a Newfoundland man accused of ramming his pickup into vehicles in a hospital parking lot say he is a combat veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Family members say the 42-year-old man went to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's late Monday seeking treatment, but they say he did not have the nerve to enter the hospital.

Police were called around 11:45 p.m. following reports that a truck was crashing into other vehicles and property.

According the radio station VOCM, officers used a conducted energy weapon to subdue the man.

A family member told VOCM the man had served many years in the military, both in Canada and in Bosnia.

The relative says the man is now receiving care he needs, and she is encouraging other veterans struggling with PTSD to reach out for help.