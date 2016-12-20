OPP seek man in white van after alleged child-luring attempt

LISTOWEL, Ont. — Provincial police say they're looking for a man following a suspected child luring incident in Listowel, Ont.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a stranger.

They say a white van pulled up alongside the girl and a passenger in the vehicle opened the passenger side door, called out to the girl and offered her candy if she'd take a ride with him.

OPP say the girl kept her distance, refused the offer and ran home and reported the incident.