OPP seek man in white van after alleged child-luring attempt

Police say the driver of a white van pulled up beside an 11-year-old girl and offered her candy.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect in a white van after an alleged child-luring incident in Listowel.

LISTOWEL, Ont. — Provincial police say they're looking for a man following a suspected child luring incident in Listowel, Ont.

Investigators say an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school on Monday afternoon when she was approached by a stranger.

They say a white van pulled up alongside the girl and a passenger in the vehicle opened the passenger side door, called out to the girl and offered her candy if she'd take a ride with him.

OPP say the girl kept her distance, refused the offer and ran home and reported the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 30s, who was wearing a black ski mask, large black hat, black winter coat, black snow pants, black mitts and black boots.

 

