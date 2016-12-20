Ottawa man facing nearly two dozen child porn and sexual assault charges

OTTAWA — A 36-year-old Ottawa man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face 23 charges, including 10 based on child pornography allegations.

Ottawa police say the charges were laid as part of an ongoing international investigation into a photo sharing website and as part of a joint investigation with Quebec provincial police.

Following a search at a residence on Tuesday, David Sharpe was charged with six counts of making child pornography, three counts of possessing child porn and a single count of distributing child porn.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and nine counts of voyeurism.