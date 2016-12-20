Sex assault charge against Belleville, Ont., nursing home worker withdrawn

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — A man no longer faces a charge of sexual assault against an elderly woman in a Belleville, Ont., nursing home.

The charge against 43-year-old Bruce Letford of Belleville was withdrawn in court on Tuesday.

Letford, a personal support worker, was charged by Belleville police in October 2015 after a 94-year-old woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted over an unspecified period of time at the long-term care facility.

Justice Michael March ruled in early October that statements the woman made to staff members and her videotaped police statement weren't sufficiently trustworthy, and couldn't be entered as evidence in the Crown's case for trial.

Letford was told he was free to go at the conclusion of Tuesday's court hearing.